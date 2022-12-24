The family of an Eastbourne woman who was found dead has paid tribute to her.

Sabrina Cooper. Picture from Sussex Police

Sabrina Cooper, 68, from Eastbourne, was found at her home in Connaught Road at around 6.45pm on Sunday, December 18, following concerns for her welfare, police said.

Police added a murder investigation was launched and Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, was arrested and later charged with her murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

King, who was known to Sabrina, appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (December 22). He was remanded in custody to next appear for a pre-trial preparation hearing on March 10, when he will formally submit his pleas, police said.

A provisional trial date of June 19 was also set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement released to Sussex Police, Sabrina’s family said: “On behalf of the family, we thank everyone who has shown support and love over the last few days as this nightmare has unfolded.

“We would like to thank Sussex Police for deploying multiple resources to the scene promptly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the past two years, Sabrina has not enjoyed good health but in true Sabrina style she bravely faced up to her illness.

“Recovering from a recent operation and in full recovery, Sabrina was looking forward to a new and exciting fresh start in a new home she was planning to occupy early next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sabrina was not a complicated person, in fact it was the simple things in life that she loved the most, her family, friends and of course her dogs.

“Christmas was Sabrina’s favourite time of the year. She always prepared early, wrapping gifts, making plans and decorating her house. For her, it was a time of joy and a time to celebrate with her family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A loving and dedicated mother, a beloved grandmother and a popular member of the Eastbourne community, Sabrina enjoyed walking her dogs through Eastbourne where she would meet other like-minded people.

“She was loved by so many, and the tributes paid to her over the past few days are a testament to this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like us, her dogs Abra and Tricks cannot understand what has happened as they pine, staring at the door, expecting Sabrina to return. We know this will never happen, never again will we share jokes, silly stories or any reason to simply have a good laugh.

“We are devastated as we try to come to terms with what has happened, and we appeal that our privacy be respected as we navigate through these difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad