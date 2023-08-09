The family of a Hastings man who spent most of his life helping vulnerable people has paid tribute following his death.

Michael Cornish, who was the chairman of Hastings Voluntary Action (HVA) and former chief officer of the Seaview Project, died on July 27, aged 72.

His son, Matt, said: “Known as Mike or Mick, he was born in Woodford but grew up in Kilburn and Neasden, north west London, and was the second of five children. He moved to Battle in 1974 to take up a post as a youth and community worker for East Sussex County Council, and seven years later settled in Hastings.

“He worked for East Sussex County Council for 27 years, becoming an area manager for Adult Social Services. He then worked as an independent consultant in the same field, before taking up a senior role with the Seaview Project and later chairing HVA.

Mike Cornish. Picture by Georgina Piper Photography

“Mike had a strong sense of social fairness and devoted his life to supporting the most vulnerable people in the community. He had many roles with community organisations, including Hastings Area Community Fund, the local Labour party, Winterbourne Close Residents Association and Senlac Masonic Lodge.

“Having lived and worked in Hastings for so long, Mike was a real friend to many people in the voluntary, community and social enterprise sector.

“Although quietly spoken, there was no mistaking that he had a strong personality and while his instinct was towards compassion, he wouldn’t suffer fools gladly. He was generous with his wisdom but also regarded as a good listener and someone who was good at weighing up options before making decisions.

“Mike was a talented gardener and always enjoyed staying fit and eating healthily. He regularly went to the gym, did pilates classes, swimming and walking, and during the Covid restrictions, he and Anne notched up walks in and around Hastings totalling 1,000 miles in eight months.”

A statement from HVA said: “Everyone at HVA was devastated to learn of the death of Mike Cornish, the chair of our trustee board, who has for many years supported our work and the contribution of the voluntary sector. Mike was a really kind and thoughtful person who devoted his life to supporting the most vulnerable people in the community.

“Whether it was the many years he spent as a manager with Adult Social Care, his long-term support of the Seaview project, as both CEO and trustee, or as a supporter of the Hastings Area Community Fund, Mike was always generous with his time and skills.”