A football tournament is being held on Sunday (September 24) in memory of a Hastings man who died in a collision earlier this year.

Josh Alexander, 21 and Jessica Poole, 18, were travelling in Woodchurch, near Ashford, Kent, on June 5.

Their white Vauxhall Corsa was in a collision with a white DAF truck in Plurenden Road at about 5pm, Kent Police said.

Josh was described as having the 'kindest soul' by his family.

Josh Alexander. Picture: Contributed

Sunday’s tournament at Horntye Park Sports Complex runs from 1pm to 6pm. Teams have been invited to take part in six-a-side matches with the winning team of the tournament taking home the Josh Alexander Cup.

There will also be a raffle, which a number of Hastings businesses have donated to, including Hinkley’s Funeral Service, Be Well Fit, Massage at the Hive, TreatBox, SSN Massage, Play Sports, Let’s Go Play, Freedom Leisure and Too Sweet Lifestyle.

Josh’s family will be selling t-shirts, which have been printed by Stitchwork’s of Hastings to be worn at the tournament, as well as during training for the Brighton Marathon which Josh’s mother and her run group, Heart and Sole Runners will be taking part in next April.

All profits made from the tournament and sale of the shirts will be donated to the Active Hastings Weight Management group. There will also be a JustGiving page set up for the marathon next year to raise additional funds for the group.

Josh worked alongside the team at Active Hastings to deliver the Weight Management groups which his family said he was so passionate about.

Josh’s friend, Terry-Lee Murray, said: “I met Josh whilst we were in college and the first thing we had in common was the love of football. Josh was an amazing player. He always put in 110 per cent effort on and off the pitch, I’ve seen Josh train harder than a lot of players I’ve played with.

“I’ve also had the honour playing alongside Josh, the passion and love of the game for him was like no other, it always put a smile on Josh’s face. If you knew Josh, you’d know how hard working he was, personally for me I have never known someone’s work ethic to be unstoppable.

“Josh was always trying to help his friends and family to be the best versions of themselves including me, and I wish I could have thanked him for everything he’s done for me. Josh would’ve loved the tournament we are doing for Active Hastings Weight Management Group. So, for me and I’m sure for a lot of other people this tournament is an amazing way to remember the most kind-hearted person you’ll ever meet.”

Friend Callum Ray said: “Josh was an amazing person and that was easy to see with how many people were upset by his passing. Whether it was a cup final or just a kick about with his friends he always wanted to win and pushed you to be the best version of you both on and off the pitch.”

Adam Wilson, Weight Management Group member, said: “I turned up to the first session with my partner to the weight management programme with Josh and Heidi. Since being with the program I was able to control my weight and diet through the help of Josh and Heidi, without those two I didn’t know where I would be. When I started these sessions, they showed me how to do exercises and managed to lose about 8kg during my time at the weight management group. I became good friends with Josh during these sessions. He has helped me massively in every aspect of my life.”

Becky and Andy, Josh’s parents, said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported us in arranging this event. We have been blown away by the love and support shown to us from Josh’s friends, colleagues, customers and basically everyone who ever met him. To the local businesses who have donated raffle prizes, friends and family who have made cakes and treats, Claire at Heart and Sole for organising the remembrance t-shirts and to Heidi at Active Hastings and Paul at Play Sports for helping to get this event off the ground, we are so grateful.

