The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run collision in Hastings has paid tribute.

Russell Ward, 65, was crossing Priory Road at around 1pm on Sunday, May 5 when he was struck by a motorcycle which failed to stop, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the two-month anniversary of his death, his family has paid tribute to him.

Russell Ward. Picture: Sussex Police

Russell’s sister Nicki said: “Our big brother always had an appropriate or risqué joke for any occasion. With old fashioned values, a real man's man, who understood and protected a lady’s honour.

“Russell was a keen sportsman and a team player. He had great knowledge of sports trivia and had an outstanding memory for musical scores and never forgot a melody once he had played it.

“Food was important to my big brother; we enjoyed replicating our traditional family recipes. He invited me to eat with him often. I will always miss him.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A £500 reward is still being offered as detectives continue to search for 22-year-old Jordan Stillwell from Hastings, who is wanted in connection with the incident.

Jordan Stillwell. Picture: Sussex Police

“He is white, about 5ft 8ins, of medium build, with blue eyes, and dark ginger hair and facial hair.

“The reward – valid for three months – is being offered for new information that directly leads to the arrest of Stillwell. Anyone who sees him or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to dial 999, quoting Operation Cronus. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.

“Twenty-year-old Reuben Nelson, also from Hastings, was previously circulated as wanted but has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road traffic collision. He has been released on conditional bail as enquiries continue.”

Detective Chief Inspector Karrie Bohanna said: “We know that Stillwell has links to the Hastings and Eastbourne areas, and we’re urging anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to please contact us. Do not put yourself at risk by covering for him in any way.

