Family of Hastings man, who died at 23, join charity walk to raise awareness for sudden cardiac death

Nicky and Tony Parris from Hastings became involved with the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) following the sudden death of their son Daniel from a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He was aged just 23.

Almost 800 people walked together in London in memory of loved ones and to raise awareness for young, sudden, cardiac death (YSCD).

Nicky and Tony Parris from Hastings became involved with the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) following the sudden death of their son Daniel from a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He was aged just 23.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His mum Nicky said: “Dan was such an important part of all of our lives – he was a wonderful son and brother to his siblings Matthew and Kiera, an amazing fiancé to his partner Holly, loving daddy to Olivia, and a brilliant friend.

Nicky and Tony Parris from Hastings became involved with the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) following the sudden death of their son Daniel from a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He was aged just 23.

“Dan was fit, healthy and doing so well in his career, and had his whole future ahead of him with his beautiful fiancé and daughter.

“He was a lovely, kind and gentle man and we miss him desperately.”

They took part in the CRY Heart of London Bridges Walk, which is now in its 16th year and has helped to generate around £900,000 since its launch in 2007.

Chief executive of the charity Dr Steven Cox said: “CRY’s Heart of London Bridges Walk is the most important event in our year, bringing families and friends together from all over the UK to remember the person who meant so much to them and died so suddenly.

“We’ve not been able to hold the event ‘in person’ for the past two years due to the impact of the pandemic, so it was especially poignant - and inspiring - to see children, siblings, parents, grandparents, cousins and friends coming together again on this special day.

“We are so pleased to be able to hold this event for CRY families and this year, our post-walk picnic in Southwark Park provided a unique opportunity to meet up with others who have been through similar experiences and to connect and remember.”

In 80 per cent of cases of young sudden cardiac death (YSCD) there will have been no signs or symptoms.