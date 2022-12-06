Festive family fun will be on offer at a fundraising Christmas fair being held in Horsham on December 17.

The event – at the Salvation Army centre in Booth Way, Depot Road, Horsham – is raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

It is being organised by the family of Horsham dad Martin Comper who was diagnosed with the disease in June 2020 – and who has since raised a massive £20,000 for the association.

The fair itself will run from 12 noon to 4pm and will feature lots of stalls, Christmas themed games – and a visit from Santa himself.

Caroline and Martin Comper with their children Ollie, Jack and Poppy. Family and friends are fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association after Martin was diagnosed with the disease two years ago

Dad-of-three Martin, 41, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years ago after suffering speech problems.

He said at the time: “One of the first things I thought was I need something to focus on and I want to raise as much money and awareness of it as I can. I don’t think the awareness is necessarily there.”

And the whole family has joined in to help. Martin’s brother Kevin is running the 2023 London marathon for MNDA having previously run a virtual marathon fundraiser when he was joined by Martin’s other brother David and friends.

Other members of the community have also stepped in to help including parents at Kingslea Primary School in Horsham. When news of Martin’s diagnosis was first revealed they rallied round to raise funds, including cash to send Martin and his family on holiday.

