Family of late Midhurst legend thanks the community: 'Thank you so much'

The family of Tim Dummer, who sadly died last month, have given their heartfelt thanks to the community for their condolences and support.

A legend in the town, Tim Dummer died suddenly on April 29 of acute leukaemia at 68 years old. In a tribute to his father, Sean Dummer described the Cowdray Estate and Midhurst FC stalwart as being ‘loved by many’.

Following support from much of the local community, as well as the tireless efforts of the staff at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester, the Dummer family issued this statement: “The family of the late Timmy Dummer wish to express their sincere gratitude to everyone who showed them sympathy on their recent very sad bereavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thanks to our extended families, relations, neighbours and many friends, who helped us, supported us and showed how much they cared, prior to and after the funeral, in so many different ways, for which we are really appreciative.

Tim Dummer part of the of the Cowdray Park works team for 50 years. Midhurst Picture by Jim Holden

“Thank you to the doctors and nurses at St. Richard’s Hospital, who took care of Timmy and treated him with dignity (and put up with his sense of humour and many stories – which he was still telling until the very last) for the couple of days he was there. They were so caring, kind and thoughtful.

“Thanks also to the many, many, others who helped with both the service and the wake, to make the whole day truly memorable.

“As it would be impossible to thank all those concerned individually, please accept this press acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are those whose lives death cannot diminish. Their love radiates forever in the hearts of family and friends. We felt that love in your thoughtfulness. Thank you so much.”

A funeral was held for Tim at Midhurst Parish Church, St Mary Magdalene and St. Denys on May 24.

The family has also asked that any donations made in memory of Tim be given to Midhurst and Easebourne Football Club.

Donations can be sent to Merritt’s of Midhurst Funeral Service, West Street, Midhurst, GU29 9NQ, 01730 816245.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad