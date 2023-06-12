NationalWorldTV
Family of man killed in tragic tractor crash near Chichester set to receive nearly £20K

A generous community outpouring means the family of a man who tragically died in a tractor collision last month will receive nearly £20,000.
By Joe Stack
Published 12th Jun 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:11 BST

The man, named locally as Phil Alexander, sadly died after a tractor collided with electricity cables at a farm in Salthill Road, Fishbourne on Thursday, May 18.

After a large response from emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A fundraiser has been set up by Clarkes of Bowley, a farm company in Chichester, which has garnered an incredible and generous response from the community.

An air ambulance landed at the scene last month

At the time of writing, more than £19,000 has been donated, and the number continues to rise.

Clarkes of Bowley’s statement on the fundraising page reads: “We have set up this page in memory of Phil Alexander who tragically lost his life in a farm accident in May this year leaving behind his wife and young son. Please help us raise money to support them both - all proceeds will go directly to Phil's family.

"Our most heartfelt condolences go to Phil's family. He will be much missed by everyone who was lucky enough to meet him.”

You can donate to the Go Fund Me page by visiting www.gofundme.com/f/please-donate-in-memory-of-phil-alexander

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said at the time of the collision: “Emergency services were called to the scene off Salthill Road at 11.30am on Thursday (May 18). An air ambulance landed close by, but sadly the man, in his 40s, was declared dead at the scene.

"“The Health and Safety Executive will lead the enquiry into the man's death.”

