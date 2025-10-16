Family of young man who died at Bognor Regis home thank community for 'overwhelming love and support'

The family of a young man, who died at his Bognor Regis home, have thanked the community for their 'overwhelming love and support'.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie Atkins was found dead at his home in Newtown Avenue, Bersted, on December 14, 2024.

An inquest on Wednesday (October 15) heard that the 21-year-old had been bullied about his weight before his death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, released after the inquest, Alfie’s family said: “We would like to extend our deepest thanks to everyone in our community for the overwhelming love and support shown to us following the heart-breaking loss of our beloved Alfie.

The inquest heard moving testimony about Alfie’s life – a popular, funny, and kind young man who was passionate about football, especially his beloved Crystal Palace and Bognor Regis FC. (Photo contributed)

“In the most painful and unimaginable time of our lives, your kindness has brought us comfort.

“We are especially grateful for the generous donations made through the GoFundMe set up in Alfie’s memory. Your contributions have not only helped ease some of the practical burdens we’ve faced but have also shown us just how much Alfie touched the lives of others. We are humbled and moved by your generosity.

“Thank you for walking beside us, for sharing your memories of Alfie, and for helping keep his spirit alive. We are truly grateful to be part of a community that surrounds one another with such unwavering support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will never forget the compassion we’ve received – it has meant more to us than words can express.”

The inquest heard moving testimony about Alfie’s life – a popular, funny, and kind young man who was passionate about football, especially his beloved Crystal Palace and Bognor Regis FC. (Photo contributed)

The inquest heard that Alfie had consumed tablets and alcohol, which the coroner concluded had caused his death. The exact quantities were not determined, but the levels were described as being above therapeutic and potentially dangerous, particularly given his existing health conditions.

Alfie’s mother – who attended the inquest – she she believed her son’s actions were a ‘cry for help’. This was a view the coroner shared.

Kate Fawell-Comley, assistant coroner for West Sussex, Brighton and Hove said: “It is easy to answer that he took his own life but I have to consider if he intended the consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In some cases that’s straightforward. In Alfie’s case, it has caused me some consternation."

Recording her final narrative conclusion, the coroner said: “Alfie died as a result of the consumption of tablets, whilst also drinking alcohol. It has not been possible to determine whether he intended to take his own life.”

The inquest heard moving testimony about Alfie’s life – a popular, funny, and kind young man who was passionate about football, especially his beloved Crystal Palace and Bognor Regis FC.

He regularly travelled to matches – even abroad – and was described as ‘happy and bubbly’, someone who would often check in on others and wasn’t shy to sing and dance at parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a pen portrait shared by his family, Alfie was remembered as a thoughtful and outgoing young man, who also enjoyed cricket, darts, snooker and pub quizzes. He had worked in customer service roles at McDonald’s, Sainsbury’s, and Butlin’s, and had recently received a work award.