Leandro Pinheiro, 21

Leandro Pinheiro, 21 lost his life on Saturday, September 24 after a long battle with mental health, his friend Caroline Andrade said. Caroline has helped set up a gofundme page to help the family with funeral arrangements and costs.

On the page, Caroline said: “Leandro was the most sweet and caring son, brother, uncle and friend. Leandro was a natural and very talented artist and left us very prematurely on his 21st birthday. He will stay forever in our memories and heart. He fought very bravely against this silent disease for many years but unfortunately, he lost.

"While we are all struggling to come to terms with what has happened, words cannot express the tremendous loss and sadness the family is going through at this moment. This is a very hard time and if you have the means to support his family through this unbearable loss, please do so. All donations will go directly to his brother Serafim to pay for Leandro’s funeral/cremation.”

They are looking to raise £6,000 and have so far reached £3,005. Caroline added: “We are overwhelmed by the support shown so far and can’t thank you all enough for helping his family during this time.”

If you would like to help support Leandro’s family, you can donate money on the gofundme page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/skz9y-leandros-funeral