Family pays tribute to Eastbourne artist who died following collision

The family of an Eastbourne artist who died after a collision with a car in the town has paid tribute to ‘a true gent’, according to police.

Officers explained that an investigation was launched and six men, aged between 24 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of offences including causing death by dangerous driving, conspiring to pervert the course of justice and assisting an offender.

They have all been released on bail while enquiries continue, according to police.

Andy Forrest, 75, from Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police

Mr Forrest’s family have released the following statement: “We are truly devastated by Andy’s sudden death in such terrible and dramatic circumstances.

“He was an accomplished artist, musician and published author with a wide circle of friends in the Eastbourne community.

“He was much loved by all his family and friends. Always kind, always smiling and always grateful - he was a true gent. He will be greatly missed by us all.”

Detective Inspector Kani Barawi said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to Andy’s family as they come to terms with this tragedy.

“Our investigation is ongoing as we seek to establish exactly what happened that evening.