Family pays tribute to Laurel Aldridge: 'Wonderful, creative and fiercely intelligent'

The family of Laurel Aldridge has paid tribute to her after she was sadly found dead at the weekend.

Sussex Police announced on Saturday that the body of a woman had been recovered from an area near Tortington Lane in Arundel.

The family of 62-year-old Laurel Aldridge, who went missing from her home on Tuesday February 14, confirmed that Laurel had been found.

The post received hundreds of comments over the weekend.

Laurel Aldridge

Matthew Aldridge wrote on Facebook this weekend: “After a long and exhausting search, today we found Laurel. We can share that she was found lying in a beautiful woodland and she is now at peace.

"We will miss her every day, but we are so proud of everything she achieved in her 62 years on this earth. Laurel was a wonderful, creative, fiercely-intelligent person, who taught us all the meaning of empathy, dependability, and love.

“We as a family are broken by what has happened, but we have each other, we have our friends, and we have the support of the local community, who have so kindly rallied around us during this difficult time. We will never forget what you have done for us.