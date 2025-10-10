Family pays tribute to man who died on A27 - "He has left lasting memories"

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2025, 14:23 BST
The family of a man who tragically died on the A27 in East Sussex have paid tribute to him.

On September 13, at around 3.30am, emergency services were called to reports that a person had been hit by a vehicle near to the Westbound Esso Garage.

Elio De Gregori, 44, from the Tunbridge Wells area, was pronounced deceased at the roadside, Sussex Police confirmed.

A spokesperson for the force said: “His next of kin were informed, and continue to be supported as enquiries continue around the circumstances of the collision.

Elio. Photo: Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Elio. Photo: Sussex Police

"A file is being prepared for the Coroner.”

In a tribute to Elio, a family member said: "We wouldn't ever want to write these words.

"Elio was much loved and will be missed.

"He has left lasting memories in his family, and we all pray to the Blessed Virgin that his soul might find peace."

The police spokesperson added: “We continue to ask that if you have any information, or dash cam footage from the time of the collision, that you come forward.

"Reports can be made online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 146 of 13/09.”

