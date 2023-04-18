A family who tragically lost their daughter aged just 23 are raising funds in her memory for the supported living facility that helped with her care.

Ime Harwood died last May after suffering life-long illness brought about when she suffered two crippling bouts of meningitis that left her with brain damage.

Now Ime's mum Kerry has set up a GoFundMe page and has teamed up with Bognor Regis Town football club to hold a fundraiser in the shape of a charity family fun day on May 8 between midday and 4pm to boost the coffers of Lennox Court. The aim is to buy a wheelchair swing in Ime’s memory and already £1,225 has been raised of the £1,500 target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kerry said she knew Ime was a warrior after surviving two illnesses in the first weeks of her life but she did so with loss of vision, hemiplegia and severe developmental delay due to the damage to her brain.

Ime Harwood died aged 23 after suffering illness brought about through meningitis

Kerry added: "When Ime turned 18 she moved into Lennox Court, which enables clients to have their independence and to also access so much of this world, despite the level of any of their disabilities. The building is made up of six flats, a communal lounge/dining area and lots of care staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The growth in Ime when she moved here was obvious - she changed from the habitual, young lady who hated any change or noise to a vibrant young woman who lived life to the full and enjoyed all it had to offer. For us, Lennox Court brought our girl to life in the most amazing way.

"Ime’s health issues started to take a decline in 2019 where we almost lost her but she battled back. After that Ime would have a few months where she was well then would end up in hospital again and again. Eventually we were told that she had just months left.

"In April 2022 Ime was admitted to the hospital for the last time. We knew this time was different, that she was so very tired. She sadly passed away peacefully on the 8th of May 2022 at the age of 23 - although not looking a day over 10! - surrounded by her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A poster for the fun day

"The staff at Lennox Court are a lifeline for our special children, sisters, brothers etc. They help the clients to access so many things to fulfil their lives. We can never thank them enough, but this fundraiser is a small token of our gratitude."