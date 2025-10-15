Family-run Bognor eatery wins Best Restaurant in South East award

A Bongor restaurant has won a prestigious award.

An family-run establishment in Bognor Regis has been named ‘Best Restaurant in the South East’ at the England Business Awards.

Luciana and her family, who run Fino, said they were 'really chuffed' to win the regional title during a lively awards night recognising businesses from across the South East.

"We were so grateful to everyone who voted for us," said Luciana.

"We got the email saying we’d been nominated, and from there we just shared it on social media and put a QR code in the restaurant so people could support us. When they called our name as the winners, we couldn’t believe it."

The win comes just days after the restaurant celebrated its seventh anniversary, marking a milestone week for the family-run business.

The award also means Fino will now represent West Sussex at the national finals in Birmingham this November, competing against top restaurants from across the country.

To thank their loyal customers, the family has launched a special giveaway. Anyone who votes for them in the national round can send proof of their vote to be entered into a £100 restaurant voucher draw.

"It’s just our way of saying thank you to everyone who’s supported us," said Luciana. "We wouldn’t be here without our customers.”

Known for its warm service and Italian-inspired menu, Fino has built a strong local following since opening seven years ago.

Luciana runs the front of house alongside her sisters, while her parents, Aldo and her mum, remain involved behind the scenes after decades in the catering trade.

Aldo and his wife previously ran a coffee and ice cream shop before investing in Fino.

Luciana says her time working at Goodwood also helped her gain the confidence to open a full restaurant.

"We just thought Bognor could do with a really good restaurant," she said.

"It’s been hard work, but worth every bit of it."

In a Facebook post, the team added: "All of this wouldn’t have been done without all of your votes and not just your votes but your constant support and loyalty that makes Fino what it is today.

"A massive thank you to all our hardworking team members, both front and back of house. None of this would have been possible without you."

Fino will now compete for the national title on Sunday 16 November, with voting still open online.

You can vote here: https://nominees.info/vote.