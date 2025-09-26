Family run cafe in Hastings closes due to spiralling costs

A family run cafe in Ore has closed its doors less than a year after opening

Jamie’s Cafe and Bistro was opened by Jamie Henderson in January this year with the aim of offering a cosy, warm friendly atmosphere with an emphasis on European bistro dining at affordable prices along with a children’s menu.

The cafe, in a former butchers shop opposite Tesco Express, offered breakfasts and Sunday roasts as well as holding themed dining evenings such as Tarot and Tapas. It used local suppliers for its meat, fish and vegetables.

The cafe also held a quiz night to raise funds for the local Barbie Keel Animal Sanctuary.

On Thursday Jamie announced: “I am sorry to say that we have had to shut our restaurant. Due to the spiralling costs of food, fuel and staffing costs it has become unsustainable financially for us as a family.

"We have really enjoyed our little adventure and serving our regulars, but sadly it is over for now. Thanks so much to those who have supported us. We have really appreciated it.”

Fellow trader Alex White commented: “We had a great little breakfast there only last Sunday but hospitality has totally changed since Covid in my view. Everything is against you being self-employed.”