Family-run East Sussex sweet shop to close
Owners blamed ‘declining footfall in the high street and continued increasing running costs’ for the closure.
The owners of Spoilt Rotten sweet shop in High Street, Battle, posted a statement on their Facebook page on Sunday (February 23) announcing their decision.
It said: “We are incredibly saddened to say, after a wonderful eight (nearly nine) years, Spoilt Rotten will be closing its doors for the final time.
“We have loved every moment of running our little shop and being a part of the Battle community; it has been an amazing journey for our family and we hope we have made Battle just that little bit sweeter over the years.
“This decision has not been easy, but we never want to raise our prices above what we feel is fair for our customers. With continued increasing running costs and declining footfall in the high street, it has become too difficult to keep costs low and keep the business going, and we feel it is the right time for us to step away.
“To everyone who has visited us and shared smiles over an ice cream or bag of sweets, thank you. It has been a joy to see families, friends, and generations enjoying a little sweet treat, and we truly appreciate your support over the years. Also a huge thank you to everyone who has been a part of the Spoilt Rotten staff team, your smiles and enthusiasm have been infectious, and we couldn’t have done it without you.
“We will be open until Sunday, March 2, so if you’d like to visit one last time, we’d love to see you. Pop by, stock up, and share one final milkshake.
“From our family to yours, thank you for an incredible 8.5 years. We are so lucky to have experienced the joy, laughter, and community spirit Battle has to offer. With all our love, The Spoilt Rotten Family.”
