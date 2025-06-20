Family run Hastings pet shop to close after more than two decades

Hastings pet shop

Hastings Reptile and Aquatic Centre in Queens Road, will be closing on July 13.

The shop, which has a five star Google rating for help and support, offers a diverse range of reptiles, amphibians, fish, as well as aquatic and reptile supplies.

The business, which has been open for 23 years, issued a statement to say: “It is with a heavy heart that we announce our shop will be closing on July 13. Our lease is coming to an end and with the ongoing uncertainty on the high street we have decided not to commit to a new lease.

"We want to extend our thanks to all our loyal customers and dedicated staff for your incredible support over the past 23 years. It’s been an absolute pleasure serving you and your pets. “We will continue to stock live food and dry goods right up until our closing date. After that, Pet Express Hastings on Queens Road will be offering the same high-quality reptile live food and dry goods you’ve come to expect, so you can continue to get your pet’s essentials conveniently from the town centre.”

Staff at the shop told the Observer that some of the animals will be going to its sister shop Pet Express on Queens Road.