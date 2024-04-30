Family will have Night to Remember in memory of loved ones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Natalie and Sandra Herbert and their family have two very special reasons to walk through the night – their much-missed loved ones, Simon and Ron.

The family has formed a team, Sleepwalkers Anonymous, to raise much-needed funds for St Barnabas House in their memory.

Sandra says: “My dad, Ron, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in January 2019 and passed away on Valentine's Day just one month later – but not before ensuring my mum and his wife of 63 years had a Valentine's card and a dozen red roses.

“He was a family man to the core and is missed every day, particularly on big occasions such as my children’s graduations and my son George’s recent wedding to Natalie.

“The Hospice at Home service was great and enabled Dad to be cared for where he felt most comfortable. His St Barnabas nurse was even there when he died helping us with all the formalities.”

In October 2020, Natalie’s dad, Simon, was diagnosed with bowel cancer. “He'd literally just retired – he was only 60,” says Natalie. “He’d been mountain-biking regularly, bird-watching all over the world and he gave blood every year. It was a huge shock when he was diagnosed in the October and died just weeks later, on December 23.

“St Barnabas helped us immensely. Thanks to them, my husband's grandpop and my dad were able to pass without any pain.

“Because of all the restrictions during the pandemic, my dad had to go to all his medical appointments alone. The only time my mum was allowed to go into the hospital with Dad was when they told him that he had terminal cancer.

“St Barnabas was brilliant during COVID, because they still carried on doing all the work that we're so grateful for.

“For us, the night-sitting service was invaluable. Mum and I were managing Dad’s care between us, and you don't appreciate how tiring it is until you're in that position. Thanks to St Barnabas, we managed to get a full night of sleep once or twice a week, which makes everything a lot more manageable.

"The night-sitters would come and sit with Dad, read to him, or have a chat. Dad knew that he wasn't alone if he needed someone. It also gave him the peace of mind of knowing that we were being cared for as well.”

The family will be tackling the 15-mile route on July 13, and look forward to the camaraderie on the evening – something both Simon and Ron would appreciate.