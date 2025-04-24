Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of a missing West Sussex man has made a heartfelt plea for him to make contact.

Nathan Limbachia has been missing for more than two weeks, police said.

Nathan, 33, from Littlehampton, was reported missing on Friday, April 11 having not been seen or heard from since the evening of Tuesday, April 8.

Police said his family and friends are deeply concerned for his well-being.

Nathan Limbachia. Picture: Sussex Police

Nathan’s brother Aiman, said: “Nathan, if you see this message, please reach out to someone you feel comfortable talking to. Charlotte, Mum, Grandad, and the rest of the family, along with all your friends, are deeply worried about you. All we want is for you to come home safely.

“If something has happened or you're struggling with anything, please know that I'm here with open ears and arms to help you through whatever it may be. Please, just make contact with someone.”

Police said Nathan is known to have got off a train at Littlehampton Railway Station around 8.30pm on April 8, and then walked to nearby East Street where he was last seen at 8.46pm.

Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter, of the West Sussex Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Nathan’s welfare. Our officers continue to conduct CCTV and house-to-house enquiries in the area where he was last seen to try and establish his next movements, and we are in regular contact with his family who are desperate to know where he is.

“We are continuing to urge the public to check any CCTV, doorbell, dash cam or mobile phone footage captured in Littlehampton town centre between 8.46pm on Tuesday, April 8 and midday on Wednesday, April 9, as well as any sheds, garages, outbuildings, or gardens in the area.

“If you have any information that can assist in our efforts to find him, please dial 999 or report it online, quoting Operation Morton.”