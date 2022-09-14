Food Review Club review

It is not every day a food critic with one million followers on social media, 12 million views on youtube and two and a half million likes on TikTok, comes to your house to critique your home cooked food. But that was the case for Brighton’s Harriet Foreman, who after winning a competition on the Food Review Club Instagram page, had Matt and the Food Review Club team reviewing her lasagne, cheesy garlic bread and, most importantly her delicious desserts.

Harriet works as a treatment coordinator at a dental practice in Brighton, but also has her own dessert company BungsBakes, which she started last year. She won the opportunity to cook for Food Review Club by winning a competition on instagram, but understandably she was apprehensive to cook for such a well known food reviewer, and one she was such a fan of.

Harriet said: “The day arrived and I was a bag of nerves!"

When a famous food critic came for tea

However, her apprehension was unwarranted as her main course received rave reviews.

Matt remarked: “Harriet you’ve smashed this out the park! That's even better than our home lasagne, my wife is going to kill me!”

After serving the lasagne with a garlic and mozzarella ciabatta, Harriet got to serve her famous desserts; chocolate slices and slice pops. Matt and Callum devoured the desserts and were blown away by the overall meal put on by Harriet.

Their reaction was reflected in the ginormous score Food Review Club gave Harriet, her main course scored a 8.9 out of ten.

Like cake pops but with a biscuit inside instead of cake

The desserts, which Harriet also sells at BungsBakes, got an even bigger reaction: “Delicious, comforting. This is my new favourite dessert” Matt said as he scored the chocolate slice and slice pops an astounding 9.4.

Whilst in Brighton and Hove the two men also stopped off at famous places Bok Shop and Wolfies of Hove to review their food. The two establishments were very highly received, however neither were able to top Harriet’s humongous score of 9.4. Wolfies received an excellent 8.7 and Bok Shop equalled Harriet’s BungsBakes with 9.4.

Harriet said: “It was a pleasure to meet Matt and Callum. They are genuinely lovely men. They were also nervous as this was a new concept for them too! They usually review restaurants and takeaways so to go into someone's house with their family watching was very nerve wracking for them!”

“I can't thank them enough for the opportunity. I have had a lot of new customers and lots of lovely feedback from my loyal existing customers and from people I don't know.”

'Like a biscuit cheescake'

For More information on BungsBakes, go to bungsbakes.co.uk or find @BungsBakes on Instagram.

'Better than our home lasagne'

Matt was sure to take home as many desserts as possible