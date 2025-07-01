Hastings pub famous for its piesplaceholder image
Hastings pub famous for its pies

Famous Hastings pie pub secures registered trademark

By Andy Hemsley
Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
A Hastings Old Town pub that is famous for its popular award winning home-made pies has managed to secure a registered trade-mark.

The Albion, which fronts George Street and the seafront, prides itself on offering a ‘proper’ pie, with a wide range of them all hand-made in the pub’s kitchen.

They source local ingredients whenever they can, including locally caught fish, and have vegan and vegetarian options on the menu.

The pub also runs a popular seafront pasty shack outside the building, offering a range of homemade pasties, including their take on the traditional Cornish, and popular crab pasty.

The pies are so popular that the pub even produced a recipe book for them. Examples include steak and ale, a traditional shepherd’s pie and a Puy lentil, sweet potato and smoked tempeh puff. They come with a wide selection of sides and sauces.

The pub, which is also know for its live music scene, runs a ‘Pie Chart’ loyalty scheme where is you buy six pie meals you get the next one for free.

Landlord Bob Tipler said: “We are delighted to have secured the registered trademark for Albion pies. All of our pies and pasties are made at the pub. The pies are available to take-away and we have recently started selling to outlets including Beak and Tail Butchers in Robertson Street.”

