Famous Hastings pub re-opens

French’s in Robertson Street has re-opened after more than a year of being closed.

French’s has been a town centre fixture for generations and was seen as a go-to town centre venue in the 1970’s and 80’s.

Now it is back with a refurbishment that makes it look more like the original French’s bar. It re-opened on Thursday July 17 with the new owner saying there had been a good response with lots of positive comments.

The pub has a long history. Built in 1851. as The Royal Standard, at a cost of £1,500, its official opening dinner was attended by nearly 90 local dignitaries and most of Robertson Streets first shopkeepers.

According to Hastings historian Leigh Kennedy, it started off on a beer licence due to the fact that the Crown Estate, upon who's land the area was built, stipulated that "no taverns or public houses be allowed without a special licence from the Crown Lesee".

It is still to this day the only public house on the America Ground, although there are other licenced premises. After a few months a full licence was sought and granted, the first licensee being Henry Baldock. It was briefly renamed the Priory Family Hotel, reverting back to the Royal Standard in 1854. The next name change occurred in the early 1900s when it became the Sussex Wine Stores.

The final name change French’s was in the 1970’s and is named after John French , a notorious Hastings born Smuggler who had lived on the America Ground. He was arrested in his bed after customs officials burst into his property and carried him away to the prison at the Bourne.

In 2001 a large mural was painted on the wall opposite the pub celebrating the America Ground. It was replaced this year with a new America Ground mural.