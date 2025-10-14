The Famous Chichester Sloe Fair will return to Northgate Car Park.

The event, which dates back to 1107, was first established when King Henry I of England granted Ralph de Luffa, Bishop of Chichester, the right to hold a fair for eight days.

Following the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in 1752, the date of the fair was changed to 20th October to avoid confusion with the Michaelmas Fair, which falls on 29th September. It has been suggested that around this time, the fair was also reduced to one day.

The fair’s name derives from the Sloe tree, which once grew in fields by Northgate. At its peak, the event attracted traders and visitors from across southern England. Over the centuries, the fair has evolved from a livestock market into a modern funfair featuring rides and amusements.

A photo from last year's Sloe Fair.

In the Chichester Local History Society Journal (Chichester History No. 23), the Sloe Fair in the 20th century is described as “a couple of days of real enjoyment for young people with roundabouts, swings, coconut shies, the big dipper, shooting ranges and hoop-las."

This year’s event will include rides such as the Booster, Super Trooper, Dodgems, Twist, Superstar, Sky Flyer, Miami, Frogs, and Matterhorn, along with many other attractions suitable for all ages.

Entry to the fair is pay per ride, and it will once again bring lights, music, and entertainment to the heart of Chichester for one day.

The Sloe Fair is taking place on Monday, October 20, running from 2:00 pm to 11:00 pm.