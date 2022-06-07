Fantastic garden project in Crowborough

Grove Park School garden project

Grove Park in Church Road is a special school with provision for learners with complex needs including those with profound, severe and moderate learning difficulties, autistic spectrum disorders and sensory needs.

Pupils, students, staff, volunteers and parents attended the ceremony, presided over by headteacher Julie Campion. She thanked the ‘incredible people who brought the project together, including amazing gardeners Ryan and Ashley, pupils and students, parents, staff, volunteers and Grove Park Charitable Trust.’

Mike Theobald of the Trust said: “This new garden facility is a brilliant addition to the existing play areas at the school as it will provide the children with an opportunity to work out in the garden in the fresh air, get their hands dirty, learn how things grow from seeds and enjoy the fruits of their labour.

"Who knows, they may be able to set up a stall to sell some of the produce - a great learning experience in a fantastic environment.”

Following applause from the crowd, special guest Councillor Neeves officially opened the garden project by cutting the ribbon. He also supervised the planting of a special Gingko Biloba tree to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.