The David Hunt Trust, set up in 2021 by David Hunt and his partner Catherine Mackenzie, who now live in East Preston, creates respite breaks and enables those living with health conditions to take a break from their routine and make memories with their families.

David is disabled and a wheelchair user himself with a damaged spinal cord. Due to understanding what difficulties this presents, his wish was to donate to the Lavinia Norfolk Centre in the Angmering School to help improve the day-to-day learning experiences of the students who require these facilities.

The Lavinia Norfolk Centre said the donation of £10,000 will enable the unit to purchase items on its wish list.

Nat Webb, teacher in charge of the Lavinia Norfolk Centre, said: “This fantastic donation will go towards much needed equipment that will benefit not only our current students but many more to come in future years. We are all so grateful to the David Hunt Trust.”

David Hunt said: “I was feeling somewhat down at the time mainly due to my condition, a spinal cord injury which was leaving my legs numb, painful and barely working with a bleak future ahead.

“On the spur of the moment I decided to select a local charity and help fellow sufferers with a gift to try and make their lives more bearable.

"The pupils of the Lavinia Norfolk Centre came to mind. At the same time I decided to double my previous donation from £5,000 to £10,000.

“Straight away I set the wheels in motion, firstly contacting the school and asking for a wish list. The giving process has occupied my mind over the past weeks.

"The feed back I have received already has raised my spirits and I feel in a better place...not worrying about my own health.

“I would recommend giving something away to deserving people. For me it is so satisfying.”

The centre added that every single member of the school community would like to share their heartfelt thanks for this donation.

This is the second charitable contribution made by The David Hunt Trust, who previously presented the Lavinia Norfolk Centre with a cheque for £5,700.

Simon Liley, head teacher of The Angmering School and a member of the Lavinia Norfolk Centre Trust, said: “This is a significant bonus for the work of the trust and will directly benefit a wide range of children.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing kindness and generosity shown by the David Hunt Trust.”

The trust also has a property called ‘The Crabshack’, which is a two-bedroom cottage close to Rustington seafront.

It offers two to five-night free holiday breaks to adults going through, or recovering from, serious illness, in particular cancer, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s and mental health issues.

The cottage is offered to those who otherwise might not be able to afford a break due to the financial situation brought about by their illness.