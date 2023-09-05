Fantastic turnout for West Sussex annual Jack Blunsdon Memorial Trophy Golf Day for The Myotubular Trust

Golfers gathered in memory of a Sompting boy who died on his first birthday from a rare genetic condition and raised £2,227 for The Myotubular Trust.

The 17th Jack Blunsdon Memorial Trophy Golf Day was held at East Brighton Golf Course on Saturday, August 17, with 52 golfers playing in teams of four.

Dave Blunsdon, Jack's father, said: "We had a fantastic turnout yet again. Jack's mum Karen and sister Daisy were on the buggy supporting the lads and selling homemade brownies and refreshments, and made £250 profit, which was well up on previous years.

"This charity relies entirely on donations to fund the research into the horrific genetic condition that affected our son Jack Adam Blunsdon and sadly took his life on his first birthday in January 2007."

Winners were once again Steve Farrell, Darren Souter, Dean Coombes and Tom Smith. There were three nearest the pins on the Par 3s and these were won by Darren Fuller, Paul Clarke and Dave Bowyer. Each player donated £11 as part of their entrance fee to charity.

Dave added: "I wrote to ten different golf clubs, including Hillbarn Golf Club in Worthing where I am a member, and asked them if they would be so kind as to donate a fourball voucher which I could auction off afterwards.

These are extremely popular and this year have helped raised another amazing amount of £1,270. All the golf clubs contributed a voucher and many of these clubs have supported us for many years and are much appreciated.

"This year's prizes and trophies were again kindly sponsored by the company that I work for, Wyeth Projects Services Ltd. We have raised £2,227 in total this year, which we are incredibly pleased with, especially as again we had no companies cash matching like they have done in previous years to help further boost the total."

Jack was cared for at Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice, and died there in January 2007 due to myotubular myopathy, which causes muscle weakness throughout the body.