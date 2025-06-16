Farewell to respected former teacher from Sussex with a passion for drama

Elaine Ozanne (nee Russell), who was brought up in Seaford and lived in the town before moving to Guernsey, died peacefully on Sunday, May 25, at the age of 53 following a brave and determined battle against cancer.

After leaving Micklefield School as Head Girl in 1989, Elaine was awarded a First Class BEd Honours degree at the University of Brighton.

While embarking on a career in teaching, initially at Telscombe Cliffs Primary School and subsequently at Hurstpierpoint College Junior School, where she was responsible for opening a successful Pre-Prep Department, Elaine launched herself simultaneously into her real passion: drama.

She performed in several Little Theatre productions, including The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie and The Diary of Anne Frank, for which she earned many plaudits. She became well known to many young people in Seaford, through her Saturday morning drama sessions at the Little Theatre. In addition to the group she established as Stage Struck, Elaine co-founded the Downs Players, an inspiring group bringing together enthusiastic adults to perform alongside her young budding actors. Her many ambitious productions spread to Lewes Castle, where successes included The Three Musketeers and Robin Hood.

Elaine met her husband, Richard Ozanne, in 2001, and followed him to Guernsey. She continued both careers, eventually becoming Head of Melrose, the junior school of The Ladies’ College. Her talents as a teacher of drama inspired another generation of young people and led to additional outstanding productions at the school.

In 2022, Richard and Elaine moved back to the mainland in order for their two daughters to have a wider choice of Sixth Form courses. They were living in West Sussex when she died.

In her typically understated way, Elaine wanted no fuss and no sadness at her funeral. Her cremation took place in private, but there will be an opportunity for family and friends to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 12.