An inflatable dinosaur, a leather case from 1929 and three wise men were among the fascinating items brought to Lindfield Repair Cafe recently.

Wise men at Lindfield Repair Cafe

The cafe fixes all sorts of things and is open on the first Saturday of every month at the United Reformed Church (10am-1pm).

The next event will be on Saturday, March 4.

Nicola Coughlin from the cafe said: “The unique Kids’ Room is a great way to encourage a new generation of repairers and some enthusiastic youngsters had the chance to learn about woodworking using specialised tools in January.”

A monogrammed leather case, dating from 1929 had its handle expertly fixed at Lindfield Repair Cafe

She said that in February four young volunteers helped out while 17 children visited the Kids’ Table to decorate wooden hearts for Valentine’s Day.

Nicola continued: “February also had a great turnout. Visitors included a seven-foot inflatable dinosaur and his small friend, who both needed some attention, and a Third Wise Man was carved from scratch by one of the woodworking volunteers, to join his friends after suffering irreparable damage. A monogrammed leather case, dating from 1929 had its handle expertly fixed using a recycled piece of leather.”

The ethos of the Repair Cafe is to save items from landfill by giving them a new lease of life.

At the February event, for example, the sewing team put new elastic in pyjama bottoms and mended a draught excluder. Meanwhile, the electrical team was able to rewire a Vax.

Lindfield Repair Cafe is also a drop-off hub for the Computers For Kids charity and can help computer owners with technical issues if they bring their devices.

