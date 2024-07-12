Fascinating history of old Observer building in Hastings

He writes: The Observer Building in Cambridge Road is celebrating its 100th birthday. After taking more than two years to build, it opened in the summer of 1924 as the home of the Hastings Observer and many other printing ventures.

The Observer began life in a small way in 1853 when Rye shop-owner Isaac Parsons launched the Rye Chronicle. Isaac turned it into the Hastings Observer in 1859, and his descendants, especially his son Frederick, were to turn the newspaper into the dominant printed media force in Hastings and much of eastern Sussex until the 1970s.

The Observer was initially a low-key pro-Conservative paper, overshadowed by the lively, popular and Liberal-supporting Hastings News, launched in 1848. But by the early 1870s the freemason-dominated Hastings establishment had seen that supporting the Observer would be their best way of helping consolidate their power in local politics, so the Observer was given more advertising than the News.

By 1877 the Observer’s company FJ Parsons Ltd had become very profitable, so it built a high-quality headquarters in Claremont, on the corner of the Alley. This was done in conjunction with the construction of what is now the public library by the wealthy Thomas Brassey, a benevolent Liberal, who was also a senior freemason.

Over the next three decades the increasingly powerful Conservative-backed Observer forced the closure of the other Hastings newspapers, all Liberal, through their lack of financial support. Just before the First World War the Parsons family decided to expand their business into other forms of printing, but to do this they needed bigger premises, with more work space and the latest machinery. Rather than move to a large site elsewhere, they decided to keep the existing Claremont HQ in operation and to construct in Cambridge Road the Observer Building, with links between the two.

The Cambridge Road site had been an empty timber yard since 1908, with caves beneath it, but construction was delayed by the war. Plans were submitted in 1920 and work started in 1922 by building concrete pillars up from the caves in the Alley. By mid-summer 1924 the building was complete and the machinery had been set up. The first Hastings Observer printed in the new headquarters was issued on 18 October 1924.

The Parsons family sold the Observer to the magazine publishers Morgan-Grampian in 1971, but the business steadily declined, and in 1984 it moved to new offices in Battle Road. Today the Hastings Observer’s office is in Eastbourne.

The full history of the Observer and its 1924 building are in the book Back from the Brink, published earlier this year by Hastings Commons; £15 + post via theobserverbuilding.org.uk.

1 . Observer building Work starting in 1922 Photo: supplied

2 . The Observer building The monotype casting department in the 1930s Photo: supplied

3 . IMG_3163 (1).jpg The Observer building being constructed. Seen from Prospect Place. Photo: supplied