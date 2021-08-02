Fascinating local stories told in new audio trail around Lewes

The QR codes for the audio trail can be scanned on your phone

The series of 15 short audio recordings begin in Lewes town centre and continue at five railway stations – Lewes, Southease, Newhaven Town, Bishopstone and Seaford.

Residents and visitors simply scan the colour-coded QR signs dotted around the area on their phone to hear eclectic stories connected to that particular site.

The Audioways project has involved collaborations with paleontologists, archeologists and historians to residents who have shared their local insights and personal stories.

There are 15 QR signs around the district

The trail is a great way to explore the local area on foot or via rail – discovering new and interesting stories as

you go.

Galia Pike, co-producer, said: “We have a wealth of fascinating stories in Lewes.

“Audioways is a great opportunity to share these - connecting tourists, young people and the wider community to the many tales from our district.

“Not only will the project make these stories more accessible, it will also create a community resource which can be built upon and evolved over time.”

Co-Producer Jeannine Inglis Hall said: “Everyone will benefit from the project - it’s free at point of access, instantly conveys local knowledge and clearly communicates historical and present connections.

“The site-specific format will immerse participants in their environment and aims to change our perception of the spaces we inhabit.”

The project has involved support from Southern Rail and Lewes Town Council, as well as Susie Maidment, paleontologist at The Natural History Museum; Dr Michael Shapland, senior archeologist from UCL, and several Sussex historians including Kevin Gordon, Dr Jenny Flood and Dominic Ramos.

Helen Browning Smith, Lewes District Council’s Tourism, Arts and Heritage Manager, said: “Audioways is a great way to engage with all visitors to Lewes.

“This is an inventive and fun method of telling the story of our town and it celebrates the unique creative spirit of our brilliant community.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the project grows.”

Chris Fowler, Customer Services Director at Southern, said: “The trail is great as it’s free to participate and is helping to promote sustainable tourism.

“By taking the train to get to QR locations between Lewes and Seaford, you’ll be using one of the greenest and quickest ways to travel.