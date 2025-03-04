Fashion made from rags by Northbrook College students goes on display in Worthing town centre

Rags destined for landfill have been upcycled into fashion for a dramatic window display in Worthing town centre.

Northbrook College joined forces with Link to Hope for the project, culminating in a shopfront filled with colourful creations.

Year-three fashion and textile students have showcased their creativity and skills at the store in Chapel Road, helping to highlight the importance of sustainability in the industry.

The charity, which is based in Ferring, donated 20 bags of rags to the students. The collaboration meant clothes and fabrics destined for landfill were instead transformed into stunning fashion items by the talented students.

Lisa Hector from Link to Hope said: "We are delighted to celebrate the third year of collaboration with Northbrook fashion and textile students. It is always so exciting to take 20 bags of clothing and items destined for landfill to the students in September and then unveil the stunning and unique creations they have made from them.

"What a showcase to highlight sustainability and that with imagination, anything can be given a new lease of life."

The innovative designs include waistcoats made from curtains and coats made from duvet covers, fashion that not only looks good but also does good. There are some fabulous outfits, including stylish shirts, super skirts and statement dresses.

Northbrook College course leader Carolyn Harrison said: "The collaboration between Link to Hope and the students has been such a challenging, innovative and rewarding one with the focus on sustainability.

"Our students tackled the brief in a very professional manner, showing great creativity, awareness and ambition to push themselves into creating magnificent pieces of work, culminating in staging a window display at the Link to Hope shop in Chapel Road in order to showcase their creations.

"I’m extremely impressed by the students' response to this project and what they have managed to achieve. We hope the window display will attract a lot of customers for Link to Hope's Chapel Road shop."