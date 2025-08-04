Fatal collision near Chichester sparks police appeal for witnesses

The tragic death of a teenage girl, in a single-vehicle collision in Binderton, near West Dean, has sparked a police appeal for witnesses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said a white Vauxhall Corsa was travelling southbound on the A286 Chilgrove Road, when it ‘collided with a garden wall’ at around 11.15pm on Sunday, August 3.

The sole occupant of the vehicle – an 18-year-old woman from Emsworth in Hampshire – was sadly declared dead at the scene, police said. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to email [email protected], quoting Operation Parham.