Fatal collision near Chichester sparks police appeal for witnesses
The tragic death of a teenage girl, in a single-vehicle collision in Binderton, near West Dean, has sparked a police appeal for witnesses.
Sussex Police said a white Vauxhall Corsa was travelling southbound on the A286 Chilgrove Road, when it ‘collided with a garden wall’ at around 11.15pm on Sunday, August 3.
The sole occupant of the vehicle – an 18-year-old woman from Emsworth in Hampshire – was sadly declared dead at the scene, police said. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.
Police are urging anyone who saw what happened, or captured any relevant dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage, to email [email protected], quoting Operation Parham.