Father and son take the reins at Billingshurst Lions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peter Coleman, outgoing President of Billingshurst & District Lions Club recently had the pleasure of handing over the Chain of Office to incoming President, Paul Roberts, with Paul’s son, Dominic, being installed as Vice President; Son following Father is possibly a unique occurrence in the Lions movement.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The traditional Handover Lunch was held at the Bat & Ball Country Pub and Restaurant in Wisborough Green.

Paul recounts, “I remember being invited along to a Billingshurst Lions meeting at the Kings Head in about 1975 by founder member Peter Cunnington. I enjoyed the evening and they asked if I wanted to join. We subsequently went to a social event and met other Lions and their wives. It seemed like a good social scene so I joined. There were no female members in those days, but most of the Lions had young families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic picks up the story, “When Dad joined I was 3 or 4 years old. Serving as a Lion very much includes wives, partners and families so technically, you could say I became involved in the Lions when Dad joined. Having grown up in Billingshurst, I’ve always felt a sense of community spirit, something my parents instilled in me at an early age. Joining the Lions “officially” enables me to contribute to the community and selfishly, spend some quality time with Dad. Being Vice-President during Dad’s Presidential Year is not something many Lions get the opportunity to do……. so, it was a bit of a ‘no brainer’ when Dad asked me”

Past President, Peter Coleman congratulating Paul Roberts as President for the new Lion Year.

Paul continues, “In the early days we were always looking for ways to raise money - it was mostly through attending village fetes. The Candy Floss machine was always popular, but we had to be vigilant and make sure we didn’t include the odd fly or bee in with the floss! At the end of the day we’d donate anything raised to the fete. Someone suggested selling secondhand books. We got hold of a couple of pasting tables and set them up on a Saturday morning under the overhanging roof of where the Post Office is now. 48 years and £800,000 later, this is where we are today.”

Paul moved to the area when Sun Alliance relocated their offices to Horsham. “My department produced computerised quotations overnight to be sent out next day; several colleagues were fellow Lions. With my knowledge of Computers, I eventually inherited responsibility for the Club’s fledgling Website, which today has grown to embrace all aspects of Public Relations and, with the expertise of new members, now involves a professionally run Website, Social Media and Press Releases.

“I am looking forward to what will be my third term as President, having held the role previously in 1985/86 and again in 2004/05, but this will be a totally new experience. I am inheriting a vibrant Club with a growing membership of men and women having a variety of skills, all dedicated to supporting and serving the local communities in and around Billingshurst.”

Keep up to date with Billingshurst Lions on Facebook and Website <billingshurstlions.org>