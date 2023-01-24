Father pays tribute to ‘generous’ Brighton musician whose body was found by cliffs near Eastbourne

The father of a Brighton musician whose body was found by cliffs near Eastbourne has paid tribute to his ‘beautiful and very talented’ son.

William Cutts, 29, died on April 2, 2022, an inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Friday, January 20, heard.

William had been living in Norfolk Terrace at the time of his death and moved to Brighton in 2016, his father Barry said.

Following the inquest, Barry spoke about his son’s love of music – which led to him not following a traditional corporate career path after graduating from university.

Barry said: “Both William’s mum and I were totally supportive of his decision. If that is what he wanted to do we were behind him all the way. He was absolutely musically inclined from the age of about six.”

William, who taught himself how to play the guitar and was grade six on piano, was a huge fan of The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Dandy Warhols and Pink Floyd.

Barry also explained how his son appeared to know ‘everything about everything’.

He added: “He had so much knowledge about so many areas. He used to come back from university and talk to us about the origins of the universe and the existence or otherwise of god, all the way through to nutrition and health issues; often giving great advice to me and his mum.

“William was widely self-educated, always curious, and always keen to learn.”

Barry said William, who moved with his family to France when he was 11, was also a fitness enthusiast.

He added: “His physique was outstanding. We were often trying to encourage him to get work in the world of being a male model.”

William, who was born in Guildford, also formed a number of strong connections with people in Brighton before his death, according to his father.

Barry praised his son’s ‘immense generosity’ and desire to help others.

He said: “He gave an amazing amount of helpful advice to a lot of people. Many of them have related very moving examples of this to us.”

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze ruled that William’s death was a suicide.

