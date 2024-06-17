Father-son drug dealing duo from Emsworth convicted after police investigation

Sussex Police

A father and son duo from Emsworth have been convicted for their part in a drug supply conspiracy in Hampshire between september 2019 and April 2022, following a six week trial at Portsmouth Crown Court, police said.

48-year-old David Roberts, alongside his son, 26-year-old Max Roberts, both of Victoria Road Emsworth, were identified while police investigating a separate drugs supply case in Waterlooville.

Mobile phone messages investigated as part of that case identified David as a customer of the Hampshire supply ring, and officers subsequently retrieved quantities of cocaine from his home in Emsworth

Police officers were also able to hack the pin code for two mobile phones owned by Max, revealing a separate Emsworth based supply operation also involving George Barnes, 25, of Silverlock Place in Emsworth, and others.

Max Roberts and Barnes were also involved in a vehicle stop check in Waterlooville in April 2022 where more than £20,000 of cocaine - just under half a kilogram - was seized by officers.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 13, alongside those involved in the Waterlooville case, returned the following verdicts:

David Roberts, 48, of Victoria Road, Emsworth, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine with Lyons and Morrison, conspiracy to supply cocaine with Max Roberts and George Barnes, and possession of criminal property.

Max Anthony Roberts, 26, of Victoria Road, Emsworth, was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property (cash). He had also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and ketamine at a previous hearing.

George Barnes, 25, of Silverlock Place in Emsworth was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine. He had also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis at a previous hearing.