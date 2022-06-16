Looking for some ideas for Father’s Day? Take a look at what's on in West Sussex.

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 19).
1. Amberley Museum
Dads get free entry to Amberley Museum on Father's Day. On the day, there will also be a special event -- Emergency Services -- which will showcase a wide collection of emergency vehicles, vintage and modern, as well as a demonstration from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.
Photo: Steve Robards
2. Bison Beer Blues event
Blues music will be brought to Worthing seafront over the weekend, courtesy of Bison Beer at Level 1's free Father's Day event. Much-loved Blues artists from the South Coast will be playing on Saturday and Sunday as cocktails made especially for the Father's Day celebrations will be sold at the bar.
Photo: Google Street View
3. Leonardslee Gardens
Treat your dad to a day out at Leonardslee Gardens and enjoy Ferraris on display and model boats on the lake. You can also take a look around the gardens, pay a visit to the wallabies and end the day with dinner at the Michelin Star Restaurant Interlude.
Photo: Steve Robards
4. Skypark Farm
The Grazing Rooms at Sky Park Farm has put together a special Father's Day menu, and dads can also enjoy a free drink provided by Langham Brewery. All dads will also be offered a raffle ticket to win a tour at the Petworth Brewery.
Photo: Jake Eastham