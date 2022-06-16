Dads go for free at the Weald and Downland Museum on Father's Day. The 40-acre South Downs site is home to a fascinating collection of more than 50 rescued rural buildings, historic gardens and craft and trade displays. Breakfast and lunch is also available at the waterside café, making it a perfect place to spend Father’s Day.

Father's Day 2022: Here are seven things to do in West Sussex to spoil your dad

Looking for some ideas for Father’s Day? Take a look at what's on in West Sussex.

By Megan Baker
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 1:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th June 2022, 2:10 pm

Father’s Day is this Sunday (June 19).

Take a look below for some ideas on how to spoil your dad in West Sussex this weekend, including with free entry to the Weald and Downland Museum.

See more: 18 pubs and bars in Horsham town to take your dad this Father's Day

Have you read…? Here are five things to do in Sussex next week

1. Amberley Museum

Dads get free entry to Amberley Museum on Father's Day. On the day, there will also be a special event -- Emergency Services -- which will showcase a wide collection of emergency vehicles, vintage and modern, as well as a demonstration from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

2. Bison Beer Blues event

Blues music will be brought to Worthing seafront over the weekend, courtesy of Bison Beer at Level 1's free Father's Day event. Much-loved Blues artists from the South Coast will be playing on Saturday and Sunday as cocktails made especially for the Father's Day celebrations will be sold at the bar.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Leonardslee Gardens

Treat your dad to a day out at Leonardslee Gardens and enjoy Ferraris on display and model boats on the lake. You can also take a look around the gardens, pay a visit to the wallabies and end the day with dinner at the Michelin Star Restaurant Interlude.

Photo: Steve Robards

Photo Sales

4. Skypark Farm

The Grazing Rooms at Sky Park Farm has put together a special Father's Day menu, and dads can also enjoy a free drink provided by Langham Brewery. All dads will also be offered a raffle ticket to win a tour at the Petworth Brewery.

Photo: Jake Eastham

Photo Sales
Horsham
Next Page
Page 1 of 2