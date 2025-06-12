Rye Classic Car Showplaceholder image
Father's Day Classic Car Show takes place in Rye this weekend

By Andy Hemsley
Published 12th Jun 2025, 09:32 BST
The Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fayre returns on Father’s Day, Sunday June 15, with over 300 vehicles expected to be on show.

The show, organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards, is now over 30 years old, and will take place at the Rye Rugby Club, New Road, Rye TN31 7LS, starting at 10am and finishing at 5pm. Due to be opened by the Mayor of Rye, around 300 cars and 50 craft and charity stalls will be on display. For the youngsters there will be children’s rides, entertainment and a Spitfire flypast is scheduled. Refreshments, including a bar, are available throughout the day.

With an adult entry fee of just £5, payable at the gate, and programmes, parking and accompanied children under 16 all free, it makes a perfect Father’s Days treat for all the family.

Applications are still open to enter cars and stalls, either see the website www.senlacstleonardsrotary.org or email [email protected]. Late entries for cars will be accepted on the day. All profits will be shared among local good causes and charities including Rye Community Transport, Warming up the Homeless and Senlac Rotary’s own charity, The Yellowmen.

