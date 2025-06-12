Father's Day Classic Car Show takes place in Rye this weekend

The show, organised by the Rotary Club of Senlac St Leonards, is now over 30 years old, and will take place at the Rye Rugby Club, New Road, Rye TN31 7LS, starting at 10am and finishing at 5pm. Due to be opened by the Mayor of Rye, around 300 cars and 50 craft and charity stalls will be on display. For the youngsters there will be children’s rides, entertainment and a Spitfire flypast is scheduled. Refreshments, including a bar, are available throughout the day.