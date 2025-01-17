Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fears have been raised that plans to introduce a booking system for East Sussex household waste and recycling sites will lead to a rise in fly-tipping.

East Sussex County Council has said the plan would save taxpayers money and would help address a funding gap in the upcoming budget.

The authority added that the move could reduce queuing at sites, help save East Sussex County Council as much £50,000 a year and help ensure only residents’ waste is being disposed.

However, Cllr Julia Hilton, leader of Hastings Borough Council, has raised concerns.

Hastings household waste recycling site. Picture: Google

She said: “I worry that like the cuts proposed to homelessness support, this booking system will result in simply shifting costs on to Hastings Borough Council through increases in fly-tipping if people must book a slot at the recycling centre.”

The Hastings household waste and recycling site is based at Freshfields, in St Leonards.

Since the proposals were first unveiled, more than 2,000 residents have signed a petition against them.

The county council held a consultation from October 28 to December 22, 2024, asking for people’s views.

Cllr Julia Hilton

The petition against the proposals was set up by the Liberal Democrats, who said that more than 2,000 residents have signed it.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson said the proposals to introduce a booking system at household waste recycling sites in East Sussex are part of the authority’s plans to address an expected £55 million funding gap in the 2025/26 budget.

The authority added that a decision on the proposals will be made by full council next month, taking into account feedback from the public.

The spokesperson said: “As well as saving the taxpayer as much as £50,000 a year, the move could also reduce queuing at busier sites, help prevent trade waste being taken to sites and stop people from outside the county using the facilities to which they do not contribute.

“We are aware of concerns about an increase in fly-tipping, but a 2023 report commissioned by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) found no evidence of a rise in fly-tipping linked to the introduction of booking schemes, and council who have implemented schemes have not experienced any increases.”