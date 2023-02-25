Reports popped up on dog walking group pages as well as pub pages, all warning dog owners about parts of Alexandra Park being allegedly ‘contaminated with rat poison’.
Hastings Borough Council, which is responsible for the site, has not confirmed this but has been approached for more information.
The Welcome pub posted one warning on Facebook: “Without wanting to cause alarm, we have been made aware that there is some rat poison contamination in Alexandra park. Apparently due to some leakage from pest control boxes. Please take extra care when woof walking.”
South Coast Dog Training also posted: “We’ve been made aware that someone has spread rat poison in Alexandra park. Many of my 1-2-1 clients are around this area, pleeease be extra cautious. Keep your dog on lead or very close by at all times, or perhaps best to avoid walking there for the meantime. If you suspect any poisoning please rush to your vet practice immediately, it is an emergency.”