Hastings social media pages have warned dog owners about a supposed ‘rat poison contamination’ at Alexandra Park.

Reports popped up on dog walking group pages as well as pub pages, all warning dog owners about parts of Alexandra Park being allegedly ‘contaminated with rat poison’.

Hastings Borough Council, which is responsible for the site, has not confirmed this but has been approached for more information.

Alexandra Park in Hastings

The Welcome pub posted one warning on Facebook: “Without wanting to cause alarm, we have been made aware that there is some rat poison contamination in Alexandra park. Apparently due to some leakage from pest control boxes. Please take extra care when woof walking.”