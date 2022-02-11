Fears over plans for 30 new homes on fields in South Downs village

Developers Akehurst Homes are seeking plannning permission from Horsham District Council for the properties on land off Storrington Road, Thakeham.

But villagers are concerned that the area could not cope with 30 extra homes.

They say that there is insufficient infrastructure, especially as the go-ahead was recently given for 80 houses in the village’s Abingworth Meadows area.

The proposed Thakeham development site

One resident, in a protest letter to the council, said they were ‘utterly disgusted’ at the proposals, adding: “This will absolutely ruin our quiet village.

“More houses are not needed or wanted.”

Other concerns are being raised over an increase in traffic, loss of wildlife and a risk of flooding.