Pupils at Felpham Community College (FCC) have been enforcing change by taking part in the school’s student council.

Students across each year group at the school were invited to put themselves forward to join their year councils and have their say on things like the curriculum and pupil well-being.

The council’s first meeting saw students nominate three pupils from each year group to be ‘whole school council representatives’, who are responsible for student voice at the school.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Over the last few years, [the students] have been influential with a wide range of ideas and initiatives - from the decision to have a second snack shack, to more benches around the school site, to opinions on the curriculum and ideas about well-being.

"We are excited to start planning what they will be working on this year!”

