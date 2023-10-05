BREAKING
Felpham Community College pupils enforce change in student council

Pupils at Felpham Community College (FCC) have been enforcing change by taking part in the school’s student council.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Oct 2023, 15:42 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 15:44 BST

Students across each year group at the school were invited to put themselves forward to join their year councils and have their say on things like the curriculum and pupil well-being.

The council’s first meeting saw students nominate three pupils from each year group to be ‘whole school council representatives’, who are responsible for student voice at the school.

A spokesperson for the school said: "Over the last few years, [the students] have been influential with a wide range of ideas and initiatives - from the decision to have a second snack shack, to more benches around the school site, to opinions on the curriculum and ideas about well-being.

"We are excited to start planning what they will be working on this year!”

Year 8 students.

Year 8 students. Photo: FCC

Year 10 students.

Year 10 students. Photo: FCC

Year 7 students.

Year 7 students. Photo: FCC

Year 11 students.

Year 11 students. Photo: FCC

