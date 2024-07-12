Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Felpham Community College held their annual Sixth Form Summer Ball on Friday 5th July at Fontwell Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Year 12 and 13 students, plus staff, enjoyed a fun filled evening to celebrate the soon-to-be-finished academic year. It was a glamorous evening filled with laughter, food and dancing.

Mrs Brixey, Sixth Form Leader at FCC commented:

“All the students looked fabulous and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Felpham Community College Sixth Form Summer Ball

"We have now finished exam season (and FCC!) with year 13, and internal exams with year 12.

"The Ball is always really popular and a great chance for fun after all the hard work.

"We are now looking forward to seeing year 13s back for results day – the count down is on!”