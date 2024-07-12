Felpham Community College Sixth Form Summer Ball

By Georgina Chester
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 14:53 BST
Felpham Community College held their annual Sixth Form Summer Ball on Friday 5th July at Fontwell Park.

Year 12 and 13 students, plus staff, enjoyed a fun filled evening to celebrate the soon-to-be-finished academic year. It was a glamorous evening filled with laughter, food and dancing.

Mrs Brixey, Sixth Form Leader at FCC commented:

“All the students looked fabulous and it was great to see everyone enjoying themselves.

Felpham Community College Sixth Form Summer Ball
Felpham Community College Sixth Form Summer Ball

"We have now finished exam season (and FCC!) with year 13, and internal exams with year 12.

"The Ball is always really popular and a great chance for fun after all the hard work.

"We are now looking forward to seeing year 13s back for results day – the count down is on!”

