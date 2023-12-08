BREAKING

Felpham Community College spreading positivity at Christmas time!

The Sixth Form Charity Committee organise a wide variety of community and charity events throughout the academic year. This term, they wanted to remind people that charity is not just about fundraising, but also about giving up your time.
By Georgina ChesterContributor
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT
FCC Sixth Form Students spreading positivity at Christmas time!
FCC Sixth Form Students spreading positivity at Christmas time!

On Wednesday 6th December, 5 of the committee visited Autumn Lodge Care Home in Aldwick, to socialise with the residents and play Christmas games. Another 5 visited Sainbury's in Bognor, to help shoppers with their Chritmas packing at the check-out tills.

Olivia Vine, Student Leadership i/c of Community Action, commented: "I visited the Care Home and we really enjoyed it, it was fun talking to the residents and they were really competitive with the games!

"They have asked us to go back after Christmas as we were chatting about school trips and they want to hear all about our recent Geography trip to Iceland.

"A few of my freinds went to Sainsbury's and they said it was funny how some of the people didn't believe they were just doing it to be nice and didn't want paying for the help!"

