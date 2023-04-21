Edit Account-Sign Out
Felpham Community College student invited to King Charles III's coronation

A Felpham Community College student has been invited to the King’s Coronation next month.

By Connor Gormley
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:11 BST

Adam Hughes, 18, will attend the King’s Coronation next month, having been recognised for his voluntary work with the Scouts.

A Year 13 student at Felpham Community College, Adam has been volunteering with the Bognor Regis Beavers and Scouts since he was 13 years old, and he’s now the District Youth Commissioner for Bognor Regis and District Scouts.

He said the coronation will ‘definitely be an event to remember’ and spoke about his experiences with the scouts: ““I have been volunteering with the scouts for the past 4 years, mainly focusing on 11th Bognor Beaver Colony for the first 2 years. I then started with 11th Bognor Scouts along with the Beavers just after we all came out of lockdown and being able to meet face to face again, which was great 5 months ago, I dropped attending the scouts meetings every week and became the District Youth Commissioner for Bognor Regis and District Scouts, this means that I now go to different events and meetings in Bognor and the surrounding area which is a great experience.”

Adam Hughes, 18. Photo: Felpham Community College
Adam Hughes, 18. Photo: Felpham Community College

Teachers and staff at Felpham Community College are understandably proud of the young standout, Ms Summers, Assistant Headteacher, called him ‘a firm face of Felpham.’

“Adam is part of our Sixth Form Student Leadership Team at FCC and has been an amazing link with our Year 7 students,” she added. “He has also led the school Eco Team for a number of years, progressing a number of environmental initiatives, and is part of our Charity Committee and Whole School Council.”

