Felpham Community College student invited to King Charles III's coronation

He said the coronation will ‘definitely be an event to remember’ and spoke about his experiences with the scouts: ““I have been volunteering with the scouts for the past 4 years, mainly focusing on 11th Bognor Beaver Colony for the first 2 years. I then started with 11th Bognor Scouts along with the Beavers just after we all came out of lockdown and being able to meet face to face again, which was great 5 months ago, I dropped attending the scouts meetings every week and became the District Youth Commissioner for Bognor Regis and District Scouts, this means that I now go to different events and meetings in Bognor and the surrounding area which is a great experience.”