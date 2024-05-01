Felpham Community College students win national competition
‘Screen Your Story’ runs annually, giving young people the opportunity to submit a story of 1500 words - with this year’s theme being ‘an unforgettable place’. Entries are split into age categories, with FCC submitting 200 this year. Nationally, thousands of storied were submitted across the age ranges. The winning entries chosen by the judges are then published in a book – ‘Stories from the Young’.
As well as being published, the winners are invited to a Gala in London at the end of June where they are presented with a copy of the book. One overall winner from the book – announced at the Gala – will have their story made into a film later this year.
Mrs Wills, Assistant Curriculum Leader for English, commented: “Well done girls, your stories were brilliant and thoroughly deserve to be published! Good luck with the Gala, we are keeping our fingers crossed that one of yours is the winning one which is going to be made into a film. An FCC student won this prize previously so we want to go for it again!”