Felpham Community College supports local community garden launch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday 20th June, the Arun Youth Council Representatives from Felpham Community College, attended the opening of the Community Garden they have been involved with since the beginning of this academic year.

Plans for the garden started back in October, working with other Youth Council Reps from The Regis, Angmering and Littlehampton Academy. Meeting regularly face-to-face with activity workshops, or via online planning meetings, they have spent time most weeks working on the project with Artswork.

Artswork is a national charity that supports, develops and delivers projects and programmes to help young people explore and fulfil their potential in arts, culture and heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of students have spent the year planning the community project - from choosing to do the garden, to choosing the location of where it would best meet the needs of the public– The Phoenix Centre in Bognor - to designing what they wanted in it. They looked at various locations, worked with a landscaper and also worked with artists to design wall art for the space. They developed how they wanted the pond, the seating area, the information board, and a mosaic tiled patio area. The garden was officially opened on the 20th June, by the students and the Major of Bognor. Families of the students involved and the general public were invited to attend, to see the finished garden and appreciate all the hard work that had been put into it!

Felpham Community College support community garden launch

Felpham Community College also supported the event by providing entertainment – Manny Makinson performed to the group his crowd-pleasing balloon modelling act, and Eloise Lyons and Libby Wood (both year 12 students) who sang / played keyboard for the guests.

Tali Swain, Year 10 Student at FCC commented: “It has been a great project to be involved with as we have actually seen the finished garden and how good it is! I opened the garden with a speech about everything we have done this year to help with it. Thank you to Artswork for giving us this opportunity.”