Felpham Community College Year 11 Prom - what a night!

The Felpham Community College year 11 Prom took place on Wednesday 26th June, for the first time at Avisford Park Hotel. Over 250 students and staff attended the event which was fantastic!

With the sun blazing, students arrived to their red-carpet entrance in a variety of show stopping vehicles.

Mocktails, Magic Mirror photos and a fabulous buffet were all on offer to the students. The year group awards went down well and students danced the night away. Prom King and Queen, as voted for by students, was given to Lucy Lobley and Fin Patterson.

Mr James and Mrs Irish, Year 11 Year Office commented: “It was a great way to say goodbye to the year group after all their hard work in the run up to their exams.

"We received extremely positive feedback from the hotel and the Magic Mirror company, both saying what a fantastic bunch of students we have at FCC - as if we didn’t know that already!

“Thank you to the year group for all the fabulous memories made in the last five years.