Felpham convenience store still feeling the effects of robbery

The robbery took place early Saturday morning (September 24), as three men drove up to the store in a black pick-up truck, forced entry and attached towing ropes to a cash machine inside. They connected these to a pick-up truck which, as it drove forwards, pulled the cash machine through the store and damaged thousands of pounds worth of stock and equipment.

Unable to secure it to the pick-up truck, the thieves left the cash machine behind as they fled the scene. Now, nearly a week later, owners Kam and Lydia Sahraee feel they have been left to pick up the pieces.

“I used to see this happen to other businesses on the news, but I’ve owned businesses for thirty years and I never thought it would happen to me. I don’t know whether or or not to believe it, and that’s why I’ve worked so hard to bring everything back to normal, because, inside myself, I don't want to believe this happened to us,” Kam explained.

Kam Saharee outside his Felpham store. Sussex Police have asked those with relevant information or footage are asked to report online, or call 101, quoting serial 131 of 24/09

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eager to get the store back to working order, the couple have already replaced the busted door and shattered glass, which were both destroyed by the cash machine as it was pulled out of the shop, at a cost of nearly £4,000.

"I have business to run,” Kam said. “We’ve already lost one day of trade and people were complaining. So we had to get it fixed straight away because I needed to close up shop safely. I can’t stand guard here all night.”

Thieves also damaged an ice cream freezer, several shelving units, and a cabinet containing expensive vape liquids. The Sahraees are still calculating the total cost of the robbery, and say they are still waiting for insurance to come through, but they think it will land somewhere between 10 and 15 thousand pounds.

More than anything, though, the couple are grateful for the support of the community: “They’ve been amazing,” Lydia said. “I don’t know which is better, the community here or my security.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We really appreciate everything they’ve done,” Kam added. “They’ve come down here and stood by our side throughout all of this.”