Felpham Farmer’s market is back to boost trade in the village

With 30 stall holders from across the county offering artisan cheeses, organic vegetables, freshly baked bread and free-range eggs, organiser Rachel Higbee hopes the farmers’ market will give local businesses a chance to shine.

“It’s become a real community event, which is exactly what I wanted it to be,” she said.

“It boosts the trade in the village no end on a Saturday. It makes such a difference because Felpham can be very quiet on a Saturday. So I think it’s a really good thing for the community.

Felpham Farmers Market opening day.

“It provides a good service and it’s a platform for local businesses.”

The market usually takes place on the second Saturday of every month, but did not occur in January and February due to concerns about the weather.

Now the market is set to return, Ms Higbee said anticipation is high.

“I think it was missed over January and February,” she added.

“And I think people are really looking forward to coming back.”

The market started in June last year, after Ms Higbee organised the event in a bid to boost local trade.

Bognor Regis Town Crier Jane Smith attends every event and Ms Higbee said it is typically very well attended, with anywhere from 500 to 750 customers browsing stalls and buying fresh goods.